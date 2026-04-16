Iran closes Strait of Hormuz once again

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz once again, spokesperson for the Iranian Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ibrahim Zolfaghari said.

"The U.S. has continued acts of piracy and maritime theft under the guise of a so-called blockade. For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic waterway is now under strict management and control by the armed forces,” the statement reads.

It was noted that the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain tightly controlled and in its previous condition, until the U.S. restores full freedom of navigation for vessels travelling from Iran to their destinations and back.

Yesterday, Iran said it fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels. U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the move, but said that a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports will continue until a peace deal is reached.