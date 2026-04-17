Vestnik Kavkaza

Judoka Timur Arbuzov bags another European Championship gold for Russia in Tbilisi

Judoka Timur Arbuzov bags another European Championship gold for Russia in Tbilisi
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Judges at the European Judo Championships, currently underway in Tbilisi, Georgia, recognized Russian Timur Arbuzov as the best in the 81 kg weight division: he defeated Georgian Tato Grigalashvili in the final bout.

Today, the Russian team won its second gold at the European Judo Championships, currently underway in Tbilisi, Georgia. In the final bout in the 81 kg weight division, Russian Timur Arbuzov defeated Georgian Tato Grigalashvili.

The Russian's success is no coincidence: Timur Arbuzov is the reigning world champion, and last year, he was also recognized as the best at the European Championships.

Earlier, Russian Murad Chopanov became the European champion in the 66 kg weight division; in the 48 kg weight division, Russians Sabina Gilyazova and Marina Vorobyova brought silver and bronze to their team.

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