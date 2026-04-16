Iran says no date set for next round of talks with US - report

Tehran has not yet agreed to a next round of negotiations with Washington, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday, citing "relevant authorities."

"Iran has not, up to this moment, agreed to the next round of talks" due to the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and Washington's "excessive demands in the negotiations," the report reads.

"The absence of excessive U.S. demands is a key condition for continuing talks," the report claimed, adding that this message was relayed to the U.S. via Pakistani mediators.

Yesterday, it was reported that Iranian and American officials were expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Sunday to hold a second round of talks on Monday. Washington and Tehran held talks in Pakistan last weekend, but could not reach a deal.