German Foreign Minister urges Lebanon and Israel to continue negotiations

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has voiced support for the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, urging both parties to continue direct negotiations and expressing appreciation for Washington's mediation efforts.

"We welcome the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon announced by US President Donald Trump. The pause can offer people on both sides of the border an important respite.",

Wadephul said.

The German minister also stressed that Hezbollah's demilitarization is necessary for the normalization process to reach completion.

Earlier, Iran expressed support for the ceasefire between Beirut and Tel Aviv, with Iranian authorities noting that it resulted from negotiations between Tehran and Washington.