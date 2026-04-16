Turkish president meets Syrian counterpart

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 in Türkiye’s southern resort city.

The talks were attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Justice and Development Deputy Chairman and spokesman Omer Celik, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Anadolu reported.

World leaders and senior government officials convene in Türkiye on April 17-19 for the 5th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, will center on the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”