Iran ready to significantly cut its oil production for a year

Iran would be willing to drastically curtail its oil production for a year, but the country's authorities would not want to cause such serious damage to the global economy, Mohammad Reza Naqdi, adviser to the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, stated today.

Iran is capable of sharply reducing its daily oil production in the region by more than half for a year, Mohammad Reza Naqdi, adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), stated today, the US television channel SNN reports.

"We can halt production of 1.5 million barrels of oil per day for a year, but we would not want to cause such serious damage to the global economy,”

- Mohammad Reza Naqdi