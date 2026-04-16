Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Antalya

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday discussed ties between the two nations, as well as regional and global issues on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During a meeting, Erdogan said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan were determined to deepen cooperation in trade, energy and the defense industry and to advance relations to a higher level. The Turkish leader further said that he believed this could be achieved through new steps.

This year’s forum brings together more than 500 high-level participants, including 22 heads of state and government, 14 deputy heads of state and government, and over 50 ministers (39 of whom are foreign ministers) from more than 150 countries, as well as 75 representatives of international organizations. As part of the forum, more than 40 events and sessions are planned, including panel discussions with leaders.