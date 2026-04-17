Vestnik Kavkaza

A container ship was attacked off Omans coast

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© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, a civilian cargo ship was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman for the second time in a day. Fortunately, there are no victims or fires.

This afternoon, a new alarming report was received: a container ship was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Organization (UKMTO) reported.

"UKMTO received a report of an incident 25 nautical miles northeast of Oman. It is reported that an unknown projectile struck a container ship, damaging some containers,”

- the agency statement reads.

This is the third attack today. A similar incident involving a tanker occurred 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) northeast of Oman.

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