Kremlin comments on Israel-Lebanon conflict

Russia has welcomed the truce reached by Israel and Lebanon and hopes that the sides will be able to avoid a renewed outbreak of hostilities, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He stressed that Moscow certainly welcome the decision on the truce, noting that the duration of the truce "can hardly be predicted."

"We also hope that during the stipulated days [by the truce] it will be possible to reach agreements that would provide guarantees against the resumption of hostilities in the future," Peskov said.

On April 17 at 12:00 a.m. Moscow time [9:00 p.m. GMT, April 16], a 10-day ceasefire with Israel took effect in Lebanon. This agreement was reached by Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the mediation of US leader Donald Trump.