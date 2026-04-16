Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have been fully restored - Emin Agalarov

Agalarov Development President Emin Agalarov announced the full restoration of relations between Moscow and Baku during the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council. The council meeting contributes to the further development of relations between the two countries, Agalarov said.

"The council meeting was aimed at further developing relations between the two countries, and the participation of the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia in the event demonstrates the high level of support for this format of cooperation",

Agalarov said.

According to Emin Agalarov, the backing of both governments will advance investment cooperation, deepen business ties, and create new opportunities for tourism development. Agalarov also suggested that the Moscow-Baku business forum could become an annual event.