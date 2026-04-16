Iran partially reopens airspace for civilian traffic

Iran has partially reopened the airspace, closed since February 28, for civilian traffic, a source in the Middle East’s air navigation services said.

"Normal traffic has resumed in the eastern segment of Iran’s airspace, while the western segment of it remains closed," the source said, citing a relevant regulation.

"This regime will be in effect until next Saturday morning, April 25," the statement reads.

Namely, six civilian airports in Iran, including two in Tehran, will operate daily for 11 hours, from 3:30 a.m. local time to 2:30 p.m. local time (coincides with GMT), the source specified.