It's time for US to determine future of economic ties with Russia, Lavrov says

Despite Russia's many disagreements with the current US administration regarding bilateral issues and sanctions, a discussion with the US about the future of economic ties with Russia is now overdue, Sergey Lavrov stated in Antalya.

Today at a special session of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, taking place at the NEST Convention Center in the tourist district of Belek in Antalya Province, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined Russia's position on the development of future relations with the US and a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

In his speech, the Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia has many disagreements with the current US administration regarding bilateral issues and sanctions, but a discussion about Washington's vision for the future of economic relations with Moscow is now overdue.