Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow and Baku are negotiating to expand air travel - Alexey Overchuk

Moscow and Baku are negotiating to expand air travel - Alexey Overchuk
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has announced that Russia and Azerbaijan are holding talks on expanding the air travel network between the two countries.

"Yesterday, we discussed expanding the air travel zone so that residents of more Russian cities could travel directly to Azerbaijan with minimal expense and convenience",

Overchuk said.

He also commented on the development of Azerbaijan's aviation industry, noting the opening of a large number of modern international airports.

The Azerbaijani-Russian Business Council opened its work in Baku today.

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