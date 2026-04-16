Vestnik Kavkaza

Lavrov and Fidan hold talks in Turkey

Lavrov and Fidan hold talks in Turkey
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Earlier, it was reported that the Turkish FM’s agenda for Saturday also includes holding a number of events with other invited top diplomats and an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States.

World leaders and senior government officials are meeting in Türkiye through Sunday for the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is centered on the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

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