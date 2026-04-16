Azerbaijan-Armenia peace to strengthen Europe-Asia ties - Cevdet Yilmaz

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said that a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia would have far-reaching benefits, extending beyond the South Caucasus and strengthening ties between Europe and Asia.

"This will benefit Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, as well as the South Caucasus region as a whole. On the other hand, the Zangezur Corridor is of great importance. With the establishment of peace, the connection between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be further strengthened. At the same time, ties between Europe and Asia will be strengthened,” Yılmaz said.

According to him, with peace fully established in the South Caucasus, a completely new atmosphere will emerge. The Turkish Vice President noted that a great deal of work has been done in Karabakh.