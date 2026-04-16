Armenia eyes becoming transit hub for energy resources from Central Asia and Azerbaijan

Armenia aims to position itself as a transit hub for the supply of electricity and energy resources from Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries to Europe, Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye.

He referred to the TRIPP project (“Trump Route”), highlighting its multimodal structure.

“This concerns railways, roads, as well as energy grids and pipelines. In this context, we have our own interest: to diversify Armenia’s energy supply and simultaneously become a transit hub for energy resources coming from Central Asia and Azerbaijan and destined for Europe,”Kostanyan said.

This year’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum brings together more than 500 high-level participants, including 22 heads of state and government and over 50 ministers from more than 150 countries. As part of the forum, more than 40 events and sessions are planned, including panel discussions with leaders.