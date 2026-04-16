Strait of Hormuz opened - Iran

Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz to any commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire period, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire," Araghchi said.

According to him, the passage of ships through the strait will be carried out according to the route agreed with Iran.

A senior Iranian military official also told Iranian state media IRIB that the transit of military vessels through the Strait of Hormuz remains prohibited, adding that only non-military vessels are allowed to pass through designated routes with authorization from the IRGC Navy.

The official said that vessels must strictly follow the routes defined by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization.

On Friday, at 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday), a 10-day truce with Israel came into force in Lebanon. The agreement was signed by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the mediation of American leader Donald Trump.

Earlier, Trump said the passage will remain "open for the remaining period of ceasefire" on the "coordinated route" as already announced by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization.

Tehran imposed control on the key waterway soon after the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, affecting global energy supplies and maritime traffic. The U.S. has imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports since Monday this week.