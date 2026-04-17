Russian gymnasts takes 3rd place in all-around gymnastics at World Cup in Baku

Russian gymnasts took 3rd place in the group all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage in the capital of Azerbaijan. They lose only to the Israeli and the Spanish teams.

Today, Russian gymnasts took 3rd place in the team all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Israeli team took 1st place in the competition with a total score of 54.300 points, while the Spanish team finished 2nd with 54.050 points. The judges awarded the Russian team a score of 52.900 points.

In the individual all-around competition, Russians Sofia Ilteriakova (111.400) and Arina Kovshova (105.700) took the top spots, finishing 5th and 15th, respectively. Ukrainian Taisiya Onofriychuk won gold (115.650).