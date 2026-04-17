Rosaviation extends Iran flight ban

Despite Iranian aviation authorities permitting civilian flights over part of the country, Rosaviation has decided to extend the flight ban for Russian airlines for safety reasons.

Russian aviation authorities will not open Iranian airspace to civilian aircraft, extending the flight ban for safety reasons. Experts from relevant agencies will continue to analyze air transport operations in the Middle East, Rosaviation announced.

"In accordance with Rosaviation's recommendations, taking into account the position of the Russian Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian airspace remains closed to Russian airlines until May 15,”

- the statement reads.