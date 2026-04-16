Iran rejects claim it may transfer enriched uranium to US

Sending Iran's enriched uranium to the United States has never been under consideration, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

The diplomat stressed that Tehran won’t send its stockpile of enriched uranium abroad, pushing back on remarks by U.S. President Trump that Iran had agreed to hand it over.

He noted the material wouldn’t be transferred “anywhere,” underscoring Iran’s longstanding position on retaining control over its nuclear assets.

“Just as Iran’s soil is important and sacred to us, so too is enriched uranium,” Baghaei said.

According to him, sending the material to the U.S. “was never an option on the table.”

The spokesman also dismissed reports of a potential permanent halt to enrichment, describing them as part of a media campaign aimed at influencing negotiators and shaping the course of the talks.