Pakistani tanker first to cross Hormuz since US blockade began

The Pakistani oil tanker Shalamar has become the first vessel to transit the Strait of Hormuz since the US declared a naval blockade of Iran on April 13, Bloomberg reported.

"The Shalamar passed south of the Iranian island of Larak late Thursday and entered the Gulf of Oman with about 450,000 barrels of oil on board, loaded at Das Island in the UAE",

the agency stated, citing ship tracking data.

The tanker is currently en route to Karachi and is only half-loaded with oil, according to the report.

The US Navy began its naval blockade of Iran on April 13.