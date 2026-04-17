Türkiye tries to keep US in NATO

Türkiye is discussing with Europe the possible US withdrawal from the NATO military bloc and the "European security system": Washington no longer wants to shoulder the problems of the international system.

Turkish authorities have begun discussing with their European colleagues in the North Atlantic Alliance how to prevent the negative consequences of a possible US withdrawal from NATO and the entire European security system, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said today at the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"The US no longer wants to shoulder the problems of the international system as before. This weakens not only the international system but also many regions of the world. Therefore, urgent steps must be taken to avoid deepening crises and the creation of new tensions,”

- Hakan Fidan said.