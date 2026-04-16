US allows sales of Russian oil until May 16

The United States ​renewed a waiver allowing countries to buy Russian oil until May 16, according to a general license published on the OFAC website of the U.S. Treasury Department.

The U.S. has authorized operations involving the sale, delivery, or offloading of crude oil and petroleum products of Russian origin loaded onto tankers before April 17, to continue until May 16.

The document applies to Russian crude oil or petroleum products "loaded on any vessel, including vessels blocked under the above-listed authorities, on or before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, April 17, 2026." Such operations are authorized until 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, or 4:01 am GMT, on May 16, 2026.

This license replaces a similar license issued on March 19, which expired on April 11.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington does not plan to extend carveouts from its sanctions for Russian and Iranian oil on board tankers at sea.

Yesterday, futures on Brent crude fell as much as 11% to trade below $89 per barrel before paring losses.