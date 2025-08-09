Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran may agree to reduce nuclear program on one condition

Tehran may accept restrictions in its nuclear program for a certain period, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

In an interview with Japan's Kyodo news agency, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Iran would agree to reduce the program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions.

In addition, Deputy Foreign Minister added that Tehran would express its intention to reduce the level of uranium enrichment under such conditions.

The diplomat added that Iran continues to maintain contact with the USA through intermediaries, but did not specify when negotiations might resume.

