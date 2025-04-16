Kavelashvili to pay his first official visit to Türkiye

On Tuesday, August 12, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili will leave for Türkiye. The relevant information was released by the Turkish Communications Directorate todayю

This will be the Georgian leaderэы first official visit to Türkiye.

During the visit, Kavelashvili is expected to discuss a number of topical issues on the regional and international agenda. The talks will also cover the prospects for cooperation between Tbilisi and Ankara in various fields, including politics and economics.

Kavelashvili's visit will last from August 12 to August 13.