Sergey Lavrov to attend Alaska summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska on August 15, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev said.

"Yes, I can confirm Lavrov's participation in the event that is expected to take place in Alaska on Friday," Lavrov said.

According to Fadeyev, the meeting to allow the two leaders to focus on the entire range of issues, from the Ukraine crisis to the obstacles hindering normal and meaningful dialogue, which is crucial for ensuring international peace and stability.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on August 8 that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.