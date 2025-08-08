Hamas receives new ceasefire proposal

A Hamas delegation obtained the new truce offer from Egyptian and Qatari mediators during negotiations in Cairo, AFP reported citing an unnamed Palestinian official.

"The Hamas delegation <...> received a new ceasefire proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators",

the source reported.

The draft agreement reportedly includes provisions for a 60-day humanitarian pause and a two-phase hostage release process, according to AFP's sources.The agreement's points were previously proposed by the USA.

The Hamas leadership will discuss the proposal and then make a decision.