Vestnik Kavkaza

Hamas receives new ceasefire proposal

Hamas receives new ceasefire proposal
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A Hamas delegation obtained the new truce offer from Egyptian and Qatari mediators during negotiations in Cairo, AFP reported citing an unnamed Palestinian official.

"The Hamas delegation <...> received a new ceasefire proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators",

the source reported.

The draft agreement reportedly includes provisions for a 60-day humanitarian pause and a two-phase hostage release process, according to AFP's sources.The agreement's points were previously proposed by the USA.

The Hamas leadership will discuss the proposal and then make a decision.

395 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.