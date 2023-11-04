Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkmenbashi

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkmenbashi on a working visit today, the Azerbaiajni president's press service reported.

The Azerbaijani leader arrived in Turkmenistan at the invitation of Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

A guard of honour was lined up at the Turkmenbashi International Airport in honor of Ilham Aliyev. He was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Trade Nokerguly Atagulyev and other officials.

The Azerbaijan leader held a one-on-one meeting with the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, followed by an expanded meeting.