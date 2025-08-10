Macron responds to Netanyahu's accusation of inciting anti-Semitism

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent criticism over rising anti-Semitism in France and warned the issue should not be “weaponised” in a letter to the Israeli leader.

“These accusations of inaction in the face of a scourge that we are fighting with everything in our power are unacceptable and are an offence to France as a whole,” Macron wrote.

The French leader stressed that the fight against antisemitism must not be weaponised and will not fuel any discord between Israel and France.

In a letter sent in mid-August, Netanyahu had complained that Macron’s promise that France would recognise a Palestinian state was fuelling antisemitism.