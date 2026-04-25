Importance of Putin-Araghchi dialogue is difficult to overestimate - Peskov

The significance of the conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is very important, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Peskov made this remark while commenting on the leaders' planned talks.

According to Peskov, the meeting is set to take place later today in St. Petersburg.

Given the current developments in the Middle East, the meeting holds particular significance, the spokesman stressed.

"The importance of this conversation is difficult to overestimate in terms of the evolving situation around Iran and in the Middle East",

Dmitry Peskov said.