Baku and Yerevan to continue border delimitation process

The delimitation of the border between Baku and Yerevan will continue in the near future, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"In the near future, of course, we will continue and complete the border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan within a reasonable time frame," Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to him, earlier, the countries delimited and demarcated 12-km border section. He noted that Armenia wants military personnel to serve at their permanent deployment locations.

The Armenian PM noted that Yerevan's goal is that all sections of the Armenian border be under the responsibility of the border guard troops, and they are moving in that direction.

In addition, Pashinyan said that Armenia has on its agenda the process of finalizing the border delimitation with Georgia, and Yerevan already has agreements on this with Tbilisi.