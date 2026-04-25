Pakistan still seeks to bridge US, Iran gaps - report

Work has not halted to bridge gaps between the United States and Iran, Reuters reported, citing Pakistani sources.

Pakistani officials said negotiations were still taking place remotely, but there were no plans ​to convene a meeting in person until the sides were close enough to sign a memorandum.

"The draft will be negotiated remotely till they reach some consensus," a Pakistani source familiar with the negotiations said.

Washington has demanded Iran give up a stockpile of highly enriched uranium and forgo further enrichment. Although a ceasefire has paused the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28, no agreement has been reached on terms to end a war, driven up oil prices, fuelled inflation and darkened the outlook for global growth.