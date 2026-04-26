Two consecutive earthquakes rock Malatya in Türkiye

Two consecutive earthquakes struck eastern Türkiye on Monday, April 27, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of the Ministry of Interior.

The tremors were recorded in the Battalgazi district of Malatya Province.

The first quake hit at 3:41 PM local time with a magnitude of 3.9 and a hypocenter located at a depth of over 13 kilometers.

Just one minute later, the same area was shaken again by a magnitude 4.4 earthquake, with its hypocenter located at a depth exceeding 16 kilometers.