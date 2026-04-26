US offers Iran talks - Araghchi

The USA has proposed that Tehran resume negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated.

Abbas Araghchi made the remark in response to US President Donald Trump, who had earlier declared himself the winner.

Araghchi then asked: if the American leader truly believes he has won, why is he now seeking to reopen talks with Iran?

"Obviously, Iran is confronting the world's largest superpower, and they have not achieved a single goal, which is why he is asking for negotiations",

Araghchi said.

According to the Foreign Minister, Tehran is currently considering the US proposal.