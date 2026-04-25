Vestnik Kavkaza

More than 50 ships transited Strait of Hormuz in a week - media

More than 50 ships transited Strait of Hormuz in a week - media
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

Fifty-four vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past seven days, according to the maritime transport monitoring systems' data cited by TASS.

April 20 saw the highest daily traffic with 13 transits, while the lowest figure - only four ships - was recorded on April 26.

Most vessels were traveling from west to east, exiting the strait toward the Gulf of Oman.

Earlier reports indicated that Tehran had put forward a new settlement proposal to Washington, suggesting that the blockade of Hormuz be lifted first, followed by negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

125 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.