More than 50 ships transited Strait of Hormuz in a week - media

Fifty-four vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past seven days, according to the maritime transport monitoring systems' data cited by TASS.

April 20 saw the highest daily traffic with 13 transits, while the lowest figure - only four ships - was recorded on April 26.

Most vessels were traveling from west to east, exiting the strait toward the Gulf of Oman.

Earlier reports indicated that Tehran had put forward a new settlement proposal to Washington, suggesting that the blockade of Hormuz be lifted first, followed by negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.