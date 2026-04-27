US sees no prospects in talks with Iran - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed what he believes to be that largest impediment to coming to an agreement with Iran in an interview with Fox News.

The U.S. Secretary of State has stressed that Iran's nuclear program remains the "core issue."

"Suffice it to say that the nuclear question is the reason why we’re in this in the first place. If Iran was just a radical country run by radical people but – it would still be a problem...In essence, they seek to expand and export their revolution," Rubio said.

According to him, that’s why they’re with Hezbollah in Lebanon and that’s why they supported Hamas, that’s why they supported the militias in Iraq. U.S. Secretary of State believes that Iran seeks to dominate the region.

He stressed that Iran has used up about half of the missile capability it had before the start of the U.S. and Israeli military operation.

According to Rubio, the pressure on Iran is extraordinary, and he thinks more can be brought to bear.