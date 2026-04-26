Azerbaijani pilots to train on new Czech L-39NGs

Pilots of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' Army Aviation will soon have the opportunity to train on the new-generation Czech L-39NG combat trainer aircraft, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced following his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"The Aero Vodochody company currently provides, de facto, service and repairs for outdated L-39 aircraft. Of course, we are presenting the new L-39NG aircraft to you, and we would be very pleased if you would evaluate it",

Babiš said.

Azerbaijan is the first non-EU country the Czech prime minister has visited. His trip is primarily related to oil and gas supplies to the Czech Republic, Trend reported.

Babiš previously called Azerbaijan a strategic partner and noted the warm, friendly relations between the two countries. He also noted that Baku is steadily increasing its gas output and confirmed Prague's direct interest in receiving those supplies.