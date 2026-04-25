Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran offers US deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz - report

Iran offers US deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran has given the United States a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and hold talks on Tehran’s nuclear program at a later stage, the Axios news website reported, citing sources.

The new proposal was given to the U.S. via Pakistani mediators.

"The diplomacy is in a stalemate and the Iranian leadership is divided about what nuclear concessions should be on the table. The Iranian proposal would bypass that issue en route to a faster deal," Axios reported.

The proposal "focuses on solving the crisis over the strait and the U.S. blockade."

"As part of that, the ceasefire would be extended for a long period or the parties would agree on a permanent end to the war," the media outlet added.

According to the Iranian proposal, the nuclear negotiations would only start at a later stage, after the strait was open and the U.S. blockade lifted.

485 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.