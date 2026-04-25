Iran offers US deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz - report

Iran has given the United States a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and hold talks on Tehran’s nuclear program at a later stage, the Axios news website reported, citing sources.

The new proposal was given to the U.S. via Pakistani mediators.

"The diplomacy is in a stalemate and the Iranian leadership is divided about what nuclear concessions should be on the table. The Iranian proposal would bypass that issue en route to a faster deal," Axios reported.

The proposal "focuses on solving the crisis over the strait and the U.S. blockade."

"As part of that, the ceasefire would be extended for a long period or the parties would agree on a permanent end to the war," the media outlet added.

According to the Iranian proposal, the nuclear negotiations would only start at a later stage, after the strait was open and the U.S. blockade lifted.