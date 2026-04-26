Astana approves agreement with Baku and Tashkent on green energy development

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law ratifying of the strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on green energy production and transmission, with the document published in the official press.

The agreement was originally signed on November 13, 2024.

Its goal is to implement joint clean energy projects, modernize energy systems, and expand exports of renewable electricity. The deal opens up new opportunities for integrating the power grids of the three countries and establishing reliable clean energy supply corridors to Europe and other markets.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ratified the agreement in February 2025, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev followed suit in March of the same year.