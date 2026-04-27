Iran retains half of its missile arsenal - Rubio

Iran has used up about half of the missile capability it had before the start of the U.S. and Israeli military operation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.

"Now they have half the missiles," Marco Rubio said.

According to him, Tehran has lost its production capacity and no longer has any naval forces.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, Iran and the U.S. held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran.