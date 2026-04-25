Lebanon plans to reach ceasefire with Israel

Lebanon believes a ceasefire is a necessary first step for any subsequent negotiations with Israel, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said.

He noted that that direct negotiations with Israel are aimed at ending the conflict with Hezbollah.

"My goal is to reach an end to the state of war with Israel, similar to the armistice agreement of 1949," Aoun said.

The head of state accused those who drew Lebanon into war of “treason” in an implicit rebuke to the Iran-backed armed group.

"I assure you that I will not accept reaching a humiliating agreement," Aoun said.

More than 2,500 people have been killed and over 1.6 million displaced by Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese official figures. A 10-day ceasefire was declared between Lebanon and Israel on April 17, though Tel Aviv repeatedly violated it.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend the truce by three weeks following a second round of talks between the two sides in Washington.

Hezbollah has carried out a series of drone attacks targeting Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, citing Israel’s repeated violations of the truce.