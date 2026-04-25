Azerbaijan clears 1,600 ha of mines and ammunition in week

Nearly 1,600 hectares of land were cleared of mines in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories on April 20-26, according to the weekly report by Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations.

According to the report, a total of 23 anti-tank mines, 39 anti-personnel mines, and 621 unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized over the reporting period.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.