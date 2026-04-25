Czech Republic offers gas contract to Azerbaijan

The Czech Republic plans to begin purchasing Azerbaijani natural gas under a long-term contract, the statement was made during a press statement by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic said that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the Czech Republic, noting that Baku and Prague have very sincere, friendly relations.

"Our national energy operator ČEPS also intends to purchase natural gas from Azerbaijan," Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said.

The Azerbaijani President noted that Azerbaijani gas is currently exported to 16 countries, 10 of which are members of the European Union. “Furthermore, Azerbaijan exports natural gas to countries neighboring the Czech Republic, the head of state added.