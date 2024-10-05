Vestnik Kavkaza

Gazprom updates record for gas supplies to Russian consumers

Gazprom set a new all-time high for summer daily gas supplies from the Unified Gas Supply System of Russia, the company said.

The record was set on August 26 and amounted to 717.8 million cubic meters of gas. The previous record of 707.9 million cubic meters of gas was reached on August 25, 2024.

"The increased gas consumption is due to the cold weather that set in at the beginning of this week in the Northwestern and Central Federal Districts," Gazprom said.

In 2024, Gazprom supplied a record 390 billion cubic meters of gas to Russian consumers via its gas transmission system.

