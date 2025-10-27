Lavrov announces readiness to maintain dialogue with the US, Szijjártó says

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow is ready to maintain high-level dialogue with Washington, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó says.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Russia's readiness to continue high-level contacts with the US. He made the statement during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó at the International Conference on Eurasian Security, which was held in Minsk. The Hungarian diplomat himself spoke about the event.

The minister explained that Lavrov assured him that the Russian side is ready for a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, which could take place after the necessary preparations.