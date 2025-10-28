Former IDPs return to Azerbaijan's Hasanriz and Khidirli

Azerbaijan's "Great Return" program continues, facilitating the return of former internally displaced persons and their families to the hometowns and villages they were forced to abandon years ago due to the Armenian occupation.

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning today to the village of Hasanriz in the Aghdara district and the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district.

At the first stage, 91 families (366 people) are returning to the village of Khidirli, and 17 families, or 83 people,to the village of Hasanriz.

Previously, these IDPs lived primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across various regions of Azerbaijan.