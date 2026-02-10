US might send second carrier towards Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is considering sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East for possible military action against Iran if negotiations fail.

"We have an armada that is heading there, and another one might be going," Trump said.

According to him, Washington is weighing additional military deployments while pursuing diplomatic talks with Tehran.

The USS George Washington in Asia and the USS George H.W. Bush on the U.S. east coast are the most likely candidates, but each is at least a week away from the Middle East. The Pentagon could also deploy the Ford carrier from the Caribbean, Reuters reported.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers have already been deployed to the Middle East.