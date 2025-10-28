Compliance with ceasefire in Gaza resumed

Israeli servicemen resumed compliance with the ceasefire following a series of attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army press service reported.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of strikes, in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were struck, the Israel Defense Forces has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," the statement reads.

According to the press service, a total of 30 Palestinian radicals serving as commanders of Gaza's armed groups were attacked.

Yesterday, the Israeli authorities said that Hamas had violated the ceasefire, prompting the army to attack the enclave.