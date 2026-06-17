14-point Iran ceasefire memorandum released

U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to end the war between the two countries.

A senior U.S. official has read the text of a memorandum of understanding to end the U.S.-Israel war with Iran during a call with reporters.

The U.S. official said the initial deal had already been signed electronically by the U.S. and Iran, and that both sides remain free to walk away before the planned signing on Friday.

Here is the official’s verbatim account of the 14 points: