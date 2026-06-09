2026 FIFA World Cup tickets for Iran fans revoked

With only two days remaining before the kick-off of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the organizers of the much-anticipated global football championship have decided to revoke the earlier allocated quota for Iranian football fans traveling to North America to support their national team, Reuters reported, citing the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

All Iranian football fans who have already finalized their travel plans will now be unable to attend matches supporting their national team.

"This is despite the fact that ·many Iranian football fans, relying on the officially announced process, had already made the necessary plans to attend the matches," the FFIRI statement reads.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the U.S. between June 11 and July 19.